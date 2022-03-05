Global alarm bells after fire as Russia seizes n-plant; India flags safety concern at UNSC

Setting off alarm bells across the world, Russian troops Friday attacked Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, starting a blaze that revived memories of the 1986 catastrophe at Chernobyl.

As firefighters doused the flames and the world recoiled in horror and slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin, the UN Security Council met urgently where India said “it is regrettable that the situation in Ukraine has worsened further.”

Signalling its disapproval of the Russian action, India said “any accident involving the nuclear facilities may have severe consequences for public health and the environment”.

Speaking at the UNSC — on a day India abstained at the UN Human Rights Council in the latest vote on the Russia-Ukraine issue — T S Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative at the UN, said, “An immediate cessation of violence and end to all hostilities are essential. We continue to carefully follow the developments regarding the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear power reactors and facilities.”

“India attaches the highest importance to ensuring safety and security of nuclear facilities as any accident involving the nuclear facilities may have severe consequences for public health and the environment,” he said.

Stressing that India accords the “highest priority” to the discharge by the IAEA of its safeguards and monitoring activities, in accordance with its Statute in an effective, non- discriminatory and efficient manner, the Indian envoy said, “We have also noted the latest information available with regard to the nuclear power plants and facilities in Ukraine, including today’s updates provided by the DG, IAEA on the current situation.”

In a dramatic visual, IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi briefed the UNSC from his aircraft as he was on his way to Iran.

Earlier, firefighters put out the blaze at the Zaporizhzhia plant, located near the city of Enerhodar in south-eastern Ukraine, and Russian troops occupied the site.

Ukrainian and UN officials said no radiation was released.

The nuclear power facility was targeted two days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reminded the world of his country’s nuclear arsenal and warned that “a third world war will be nuclear, and devastating.”

The Associated Press quoted Grossi saying the building at the plant that had been hit was “not part of the reactor” but a training centre.

Grossi said the Ukrainians were in control of the reactor.

Facing worldwide indignation over the attack, Russia sought to deflect blame. According to the AP report, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov blamed arson rather than artillery fire. He claimed a Ukrainian “sabotage group” had occupied the training building at the plant, fired on a Russian patrol and set fire to the building as they left.

Ukraine’s state nuclear plant operator Enerhoatom said three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and two wounded.

The attack led to phone calls between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden and other world leaders. The US Department of Energy, the AP reported, activated its nuclear incident response team as a precaution.

Zelenskyy said he feared an explosion that would be “the end for everyone. The end for Europe. The evacuation of Europe.”

In his remarks at the UNSC, Tirumurti said, “While we are discussing the nuclear dimension of an unfolding conflict, this Council must acknowledge that there is a pressing humanitarian crisis confronting us in Ukraine, where safety and security of innocent civilians including several thousand Indian nationals, in particular students are at stake.”

He expressed hope that the second round of talks between the two sides contributes to the immediate establishment of a safe humanitarian corridor.

And he added that “as reiterated by my Prime Minister in his conversations with global leaders including of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, differences must be resolved through sustained dialogue and diplomacy.”

“Commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, to international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states are key principles in this regard,” he said, flagging India’s concerns on Russia’s move against Ukraine.