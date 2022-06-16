scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Glenmark Pharm launches asthma drug Indamet

Indamet will help in the management of uncontrolled asthma by improving lung function, better symptom control and reducing exacerbations.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 11:51:27 am
India, Asthma deaths, Healthcare, DrugsEvery year, 4.61 lakh people die due to asthma in the world, and India contributes to 1.98 lakh deaths. (Getty Images/Representational)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has launched a novel fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug in the country for patients with uncontrolled asthma.

The Mumbai-based drug major has launched – Indacaterol + Mometasone FDC under the brand name Indamet.

The drug will be available in three strengths with a fixed dose of Indacaterol 150 mcg and variable doses of Mometasone 80 mcg, 160 mcg and 320 mcg to be taken once daily.

“Respiratory is a key focus area for Glenmark, and the company leads from the front in providing access to the latest treatment options to patients.

Best of Express Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...Premium
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...
More Premium Stories >>

“We are proud to introduce this novel fixed-dose combination Indamet, which is the first of its kind in India, offering an affordable treatment option to both adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older suffering from uncontrolled asthma,” Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Group Vice President & Head (India Formulations) Alok Malik said in a statement.

The drug maker is the first company in India to market the FDC of Indacaterol, a long-acting beta-agonist and Mometasone Furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid, approved by the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India), the company noted.

Asthma affects more than 34 million people in India, causing thousands of deaths every year.

According to the Global Burden of Disease report by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), asthma accounted for 27.9 per cent of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in Indians, causing 3 times higher mortality and 2 times higher DALYs compared to the global proportion of asthma.

Out of the total asthmatic patients undergoing conventional treatment in India, up to 49 per cent have uncontrolled asthma.

Indamet will help in the management of uncontrolled asthma by improving lung function, better symptom control and reducing exacerbations, the drug maker said.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement