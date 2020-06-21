Glenmark announces launch of Favipiravir to treat Covid patients

Favipiravir is backed by strong clinical evidence showing encouraging results in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19.(Source: Reuters//Illustration/File Photo) Favipiravir is backed by strong clinical evidence showing encouraging results in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19.(Source: Reuters//Illustration/File Photo)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday announced the launch of antiviral drug Favipiravir (brand name FabiFlu®) for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 patients.

Glenmark has received manufacturing and marketing approval from India’s drug regulator, making FabiFlu® the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of Covid-19, officials said at a press conference organised online.

Favipiravir is backed by strong clinical evidence showing encouraging results in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19.

The antiviral offers broad spectrum RNA virus coverage with clinical improvement noted across age groups 20 to >90 years. Favipiravir can be used in Covid-19 patients with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and heart disease with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms. It offers rapid reduction in viral load within four days and provides faster symptomatic and radiological improvement.

Of most importance, Favipiravir has shown clinical improvement of up to 88 per cent in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, an official statement said.

Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said FabiFlu® has demonstrated an encouraging response in mild to moderate Covid-19 patients during clinical trials.

