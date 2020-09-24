GLDC official booked in disproportionate assets case; Rs 2.20 crore not accounted for

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Vasava.

The Surat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday booked a field assistant officer of Gujarat Land Development Corporation (GLDC) in a disproportionate assets case.

The ACB officials have been carrying out investigations to find out irregularities done by officials under various GLDC schemes in connection with constructions of farm ponds and water tanks in agricultural fields. Vasava was also one of the accused who was arrested by Surat ACB in 2018 and was later released on bail.

ACB officials have found that Vasava earned Rs 2.20 crore from his salary and other sources of incomes (farming).

However, he purchased properties and did financial investments to the tune of Rs 4.49 crore. ACB officials said that Rs 2.20 crore was not accounted for.

Police inspector S H Chaudhary of Tapi District ACB office on Wednesday registered an offence under Prevention of Corruption Act section 13(1)(b) and 13(2) against Vasava.

“Vasava is under suspension since 2018. We have registered an offence and in the coming days we will arrest him,” Chaudhary said.

