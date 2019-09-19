Glass factory in Bharuch: Three guards ‘beaten to death’ during loot bid

Three security guards were beaten to death and three others severely injured after a group of around 25 persons trespassed into a closed glass factory in Ankleshwar taluka of Bharuch district late on Tuesday.

The condition of the injured security guards is critical and they are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Police suspect that the attack was part of an attempt to loot the factory.

Police sources said the incident took place in Utiyadra village in Ankleshwar taluka, late Tuesday night, when a group of 25 miscreants trespassed into the closed P G Glass Factory located on the outskirts of the village. Seeing unknown persons on the company premises, the six security guards employed there tried to stop them. The group attacked the security guards with wooden sticks and iron rods, locked them up in a room and escaped.

When the guards began shouting for help, villagers reached the factory and unlocked the room in which the security guards were kept. Three of the guards had died on the spot.

The other three who were severely injured were immediately taken to a private hospital in Ankleshwar town. Their condition is critical.

The deceased security guards have been identified as Deva Rabari (65), Peera Rabari (40) and Gova Rabari (47), while the injured guards are Ishwar Rabari, Mafat Rabari, and Janardhan Roy, all residents of Utiyadra village.

Ankleshwar rural police visited the spot after learning about the incident and have begun an investigation based on the complaint of one of the injured guards, Mafatbhai Rabari.

“We are trying to identify the gang involved,” Deputy Superintendent of police L K Zala said.

“The miscreants were armed with wooden sticks and other weapons and were trying to commit theft at the closed factory. We suspect the involvement of a tribal gang. The factory has been closed for the past two years and the company owner had deployed six security guards to take care of it.”