Glacier burst: Rupani urges Uttarakhand CM to ensure rescue of pilgrims from Gujarat

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has urged his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat to ensure immediate help and rescue of pilgrims from Gujarat stranded in the northern state after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off near Joshimath in Chamoli district Sunday leading to massive floods in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers. Several people are feared dead in the glacier burst.

An official release issued by the state information department stated, “Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had telephoned Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and requested him to ensure immediate help and rescue of pilgrims from Gujarat stranded after the natural calamity.”

Rupani has also instructed state Chief Secretary Anil Mukim to coordinate with the Uttarakhand administration and initiate immediate action.

Gujarat Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel told The Indian Express that he has spoken with the local administration in Uttarakhand and sought details of residents from Gujarat who might be trapped there. Till late evening, there was no information with the state relief department of any person required to be rescued or reported missing.

“I have sought information from local administration but been communicated that it is the locals who are mostly affected due to the damage to the dams, tourist areas are not affected. There is no information of any resident from Gujarat who is trapped there yet,” Patel said.

Ahmedabad Additional Collector Harshad Vora in a tweet Sunday sought people to provide information on stranded pilgrims or tourists from Gujarat to the control room of the district disaster management department.

A pilgrim from Rajkot, Krishnaben Pancholi, told a Gujarati news channel over phone that a group of 50 pilgrims from the state was instructed to return to Dehradun from Haridwar, while they were on the way towards Tapovan in Uttarakhand when the calamity struck.

“We are safe. We were going towards Srinagar and Tapowan when we received instruction from the authorities that we should go back towards Dehradun, where we are headed, leaving some of our baggage in Haridwar. There is a high alert in Haridwar and Rishikesh,” she said.

