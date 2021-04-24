Glacier breaks in Chamoli, nearly 300 rescued so far

After a glacier near Niti Valley in Uttarakhand broke off Friday, rescue operations by the Army managed to rescue nearly 300 people who were working at a Border Roads Organisation camp in the area till late in the evening. The rescue work will begin again on early Saturday, as bad weather conditions forced restricted the operations.

Sources mentioned that the operations continued to find people in batches.

A BRO Camp “came under avalanche conditions during heavy snowfall in Sumna area of Joshimath Sector in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand” on Friday, an official said. As the rescue operations began around 55 persons “could be mustered at first count, blizzard conditions kept rescue operation at bay till late evening”.

The official mentioned that in a night rescue operation “undertaken by the Army, another 150 GREF persons stuck in the BRO Camp have been rescued and brought to safety”. General Reserve Engineer Force works under BRO.

The rescue work was going on till late on Friday night “to locate the remainder persons still stuck under snow or stranded at work sites since late evening”.

The official mentioned that people were found and rescued in batches, after the initial 55 and then 149, four more batches of 37, 22, 9 and 19 were saved and brought to safety, taking the total count to 291 during the night.

However, as the weather made it difficult for the rescue work to be carried on, the operation had to be halted and Army hoped to resume the work early on Saturday morning. The official said that the weather had “turned pretty hostile” during the night, and already more than the estimated number of people, which was around 280, had been rescued. However, to “mop up the are” for any others, the Army personnel were to “start fresh at first light”.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had tweeted about the incident on Friday evening. There were reports of a glacier breaking off in Sumna, Neeti Valley. “I have released an alert in this regard. I am in constant touch with the district administration and BRO.

नीती घाटी के सुमना में ग्लेशियर टूटने की सूचना मिली है। इस संबंध में मैंने एलर्ट जारी कर दिया है। मैं निरंतर जिला प्रशासन और बीआरओ के सम्पर्क में हूँ। — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) April 23, 2021

“The district administration has been instructed to get complete information about the case. For NTPC and other projects, orders have been given to stop work at night so that no untoward incident occurs.” He said in a second tweet.

The incident comes two months after flash floods in Chamoli district in February left dozens dead.