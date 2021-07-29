GJEPC to hold first gems and jewellery expo outside India in Dubai from Aug 14 to 16

To participate in the event, at least a single dose of Covid vaccine is mandatory along with RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours.

The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) will organise its first International Gems and Jewellery Show (IGJS) outside the country, in Dubai, from August 14 to 16. It will also hold a five-day physical exhibition — India International Jewellery show (IIJS-2021) — in Bengaluru from September 15 to 19, in a first such event outside Mumbai.

GJPEC sources said that over 250 buyers have already registered and over 95 stalls have been booked for Dubai IGJS 2021. There will be 150 booths having products such as plain gold, gold-studded jewellery, diamond-studded jewellery, silver jewellery as well as loose diamonds and gem stones. Indian exhibitors are looking to get an international exposure at the expo.

GJEPC sources added that the event will held strictly adhering to Covid norms as buyers will be coming from several countries.

GJEPC chairman Colin Shah said, “With help from the Indian Embassy, we got permission from the UAE government. This is the first time GJEPC is organising an exhibition outside the country. At present, international flights are affected due to Covid but we have around 15 more days and if things turn normal, our exhibitors will fly from Mumbai airport. Otherwise we will look for chartered flights from Delhi.”

In its first physical show since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, the GJPEC will hold its first IIJS outside Mumbai at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), following Covid-19 protocols laid by the Karnataka government.

“Bengaluru event would be the 37th edition of IIJS Premiere 2021. BIEC has five exhibition halls with a total area of 77,220 square metres with parking facility for over 6,000 vehicles. This event would be the first physical show after the lockdown,” said Shah.

“We have got approval from the Karnataka government for IIJS and have already received applications from 1,275 companies to book 2,444 stalls for the event. The security of the show will be handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). We are planningn a series of roadshows to promote IIJS Premiere in major cities such as Mumbai, Cochin, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata,” said Shailesh Sanghani, convener, exhibitions, GJEPC.

Pitched to be India’s largest B2B gems and jewellery exhibition, the previous edition of IIJS was held virtually from January 8 to 12 this year. According to GJEPC Gujarat region chairman Dinesh Navadia, “It hosts industry’s biggest gathering of domestic and overseas buyers and acts as a primary platform for Indian jewellery manufacturers to work with retailers, enabling them to gain insights into demand trends and product designs. It will enable visitors to connect directly with more than 1,275 jewellery manufacturers and exhibitors from across India.”

To participate in the event, at least a single dose of Covid vaccine is mandatory along with RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours. Those who have been administered both the doses need not undergo RT-PCR test.”