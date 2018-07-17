Given triple talaq for giving birth to girl, UP woman files FIR

The FIR was registered at Kairana police station on Friday against the husband Zulfikar, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law of the complainant, Shadima, under several IPC sections, police said. The FIR was registered at Kairana police station on Friday against the husband Zulfikar, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law of the complainant, Shadima, under several IPC sections, police said.

AN FIR has been lodged against a Kairana resident on the basis of a police complaint filed by his wife, accusing him of harassing her and giving her triple talaq after she gave birth to a girl child.

The woman’s in-laws, who have also been booked, allegedly started harassing her and demanded a motorcycle and cash after she gave delivered the child 10 days ago. The FIR was registered at Kairana police station on Friday against the husband Zulfikar, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law of the complainant, Shadima, under several IPC sections, police said.

Additional SP, Shamli, Shlok Kumar, said, “The woman came to the police station three days ago with her child and filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws.

