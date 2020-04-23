Give us CSR money state units deposited in PM CARES: Chhattisgarh CM to PM Modi

This is the second letter in as many days written by CM Baghel to PM Modi about financial assistance. (File) This is the second letter in as many days written by CM Baghel to PM Modi about financial assistance. (File)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting immediate transfer of CSR funds deposited by mining projects and industrial units of the state to the PM CARES Fund.

This is the second letter in as many days written by the CM to PM Modi about financial assistance.

Stating that CSR funds’ objective is to bring relief to the people affected by establishment of industrial units, Baghel wrote, “Central government instructions to all the mining projects and industrial units to deposit their CSR funds directly into PM CARES Fund, to which all the units have started complying. This is causing major dissatisfaction among the people affected by mining projects and industrial units and will deprive the people living near mining areas from basic facilities.”

“If these funds are supposed to be utilised for prevention of COVID-19, then state government will ensure utilisation of CSR funds in the districts affected by mining, industrial units and COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter said.

On Monday, Baghel had requested Rs 30,000 crore from the central government, with immediate release of Rs 10,000 crore, to help the state carry on welfare activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd