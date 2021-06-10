Give us a platform to air views: Karnataka BJP chief whip after BSY’s appeal

In a sign of continuing discontent within the Karnataka BJP, the party’s chief whip in the Assembly, V Sunil Kumar, has now issued a call for a platform for legislators to air their views, a day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa asked party MLAs to avoid making political remarks and focus on the Covid-19 crisis in the state.

“Remarks in the media in the last three days are not in the interest of the party. Comments of a few people are not the same as that of all MLAs and party workers. We can’t express our opinions to the media. Request party leaders to provide a platform to hear us,” Kumar wrote on social media tagging senior BJP leaders.

The remarks came after a few MLAs loyal to Yediyurappa claimed that the CM has the support of over 65 of the 117 MLAs in the state. The statements in favour of Yediyurappa came following the Chief Minister’s announcement on June 6 that he would quit as the CM if the BJP asks him to leave.

The BJP chief whip is among the party’s old guard in Karnataka who have been pushing for a meeting of the BJP legislature party since December last year in order to air grievances related to the BJP government and have grown restless over Yediyurappa’s reluctance to do so.

Last week, before Yediyurappa said he would quit on the suggestion of the BJP high command, another BJP MLA, Basavaraj Patil Yatnal, who is considered to be part of the old guard, had questioned the CM’s reluctance to call a BJP legislature party meeting.