Give Rs 50 lakh compensation to 2002 riots gangrape victim Bilkis Bano: SC to Gujarat govt

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Gujarat government to give Rs 50 lakh compensation to Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots, within two weeks. In addition, the apex court has asked the state government to provide her government job and government accommodation.

Advertising

A pregnant Bilkis Bano was gangraped on March 3, 2002, in Randhikpur village, while fleeing the violence in the aftermath of the Godhra train burning in Gujarat. Fourteen members of her family were killed.

On May 4, 2017, the Bombay High Court had upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of 12 people in the gangrape case, while setting aside the acquittal of seven people, including policemen and doctors.

The trial court, while sentencing 11 people to life imprisonment on January 21, 2008, had acquitted five police officers and two government doctors, giving them the benefit of doubt.

Last month, the apex court asked the state government to complete disciplinary action against police officials convicted by the Bombay High Court. Bano had earlier refused to accept compensation of Rs 5 lakh offered by the Gujarat government.