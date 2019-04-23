Toggle Menu
Give Rs 50 lakh compensation to 2002 riots gangrape victim Bilkis Bano: SC to Gujarat govthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/give-rs-50-lakh-compensation-to-bilkis-bano-in-two-weeks-sc-to-gujarat-govt-5690194/

Give Rs 50 lakh compensation to 2002 riots gangrape victim Bilkis Bano: SC to Gujarat govt

A pregnant Bilkis Bano was gangraped on March 3, 2002, in Randhikpur village, while fleeing the violence in the aftermath of the Godhra train burning in Gujarat.

Give Rs 50 lakh compensation to Bilkis Bano in two weeks, SC directs Gujarat govt
Bilkis Bano was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat riots

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Gujarat government to give Rs 50 lakh compensation to Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots, within two weeks. In addition, the apex court has asked the state government to provide her government job and government accommodation.

A pregnant Bilkis Bano was gangraped on March 3, 2002, in Randhikpur village, while fleeing the violence in the aftermath of the Godhra train burning in Gujarat. Fourteen members of her family were killed.

On May 4, 2017, the Bombay High Court had upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of 12 people in the gangrape case, while setting aside the acquittal of seven people, including policemen and doctors.

The trial court, while sentencing 11 people to life imprisonment on January 21, 2008, had acquitted five police officers and two government doctors, giving them the benefit of doubt.

Last month, the apex court asked the state government to complete disciplinary action against police officials convicted by the Bombay High Court. Bano had earlier refused to accept compensation of Rs 5 lakh offered by the Gujarat government.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-154 lottery winners to be announced today; first prize is Rs 60 lakh!
2 Sexual harassment complaint: SC notice to lawyer, wants clarity on charges of 'conspiracy to frame' CJI
3 SC issues notice to Centre, J-K govt on plea challenging highway curbs