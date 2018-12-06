Give rest to Vasundhra Raje, she has become ‘very fat’: Sharad Yadav in Rajasthan

Campaigning against the incumbent BJP in Alwar, Rajasthan, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav Thursday said it’s time Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje takes some “rest” as she has become “very fat”.

Advertising

In a 19-second clip shared by news agency ANI, Yadav is seen telling the crowd, “Vasundhra ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai (Give some rest to Vasundhra, she has become very tired, very fat. She used to be thin. She is our Madhya Pradesh’ daughter).

#WATCH Sharad Yadav on Vasundhra Raje in Alwar, Rajasthan: Vasundhra ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai. pic.twitter.com/8R5lEpuSg0 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018

Raje is fighting for a second consecutive term in the state that goes to polls on December 7. She is contesting this year’s Assembly polls from her Jhalrapatan constituency against BJP veteran Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh, who had joined the Congress.

Electioneering in the state ended at 5 pm Wednesday. Polling will take place from 8 am to 5 pm on December 7 in 199 constituencies.