Give Kanhaiya security, arrest culprits: CPI’s D Raja writes to Nitish Kumar

With the cavalcade of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar coming under attack once again in Bihar on Friday, CPI general secretary D Raja on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and urged him to provide adequate security to Kanhaiya and his ongoing state-wide tour and take action against the culprits.

Kanhaiya, a national executive member of the CPI and former president of JNU Students’ Union, is on a state-wide tour against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In his letter, Raja argued that the BJP-led government at the Centre has plunged the country into a turmoil by passing the CAA. “It has become very clear by this time that CAA-NRC-NPR are to be understood as one entity,” he wrote. “The CAA is discriminatory against one particular minority community and is violative of the basic tenet of our Constitution on citizenship. The people of our country, irrespective of religions, regional, linguistic and caste affiliations, are agitating and protesting from North to South, East to West and North-East to North-West of the country.”

“The people have genuine concerns and worries. The CAA is not just against Muslims. Of course it is against Muslims, but it is against all the poorer sections and socially discriminated sections of our society,” Raja stated in his letter to Nitish.

