Gita Mehta declines award, BJP says ‘disrespect to nation’

New York-based author and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s sister Gita Mehta on Saturday declined to accept the Padmi Shri, stating that it could be “misconstrued” in the year of Lok Sabha polls, a decision criticised by opposition BJP in Odisha.

BJP’s state general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said, “Whatever the reasons, declining a national-level award is disrespect to the nation.”

State Congress’s working president Pradip Majhi maintained that the move is to save the BJD from embarrassment. “Her (Mehta’s) refusal is aimed to prevent the tacit understanding between BJD and BJP from being exposed,” PTI quoted Majhi.

On Friday, the Centre had announced Padma Shri for Mehta for distinguished contribution to literature and education. Mehta is the author of several books and producer-director of many documentaries.

In a press statement issued from New York, she stated, “I am deeply honoured that the Government of India should think me worthy of a Padma Shri but with great regret I feel I must decline as there is a general election looming and the timing of the award might be misconstrued, causing embarrassment both to the Government and myself, which I would much regret.”

BJP’s Harichandan said, “Accepting or declining an award is a personal decision, but to do it because her brother’s career will be adversely affected is not correct. This is not expected from an intellectual… of her stature.”

The BJD tried to douse the controversy, with party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Keshari Deb stating, “Do not drag her into politics just because she is the CM’s sister… This is a personal decision.”

When pointed out that Mehta in her statement has attributed the refusal to political, and not personal reasons, Deb said, “As the BJD spokesperson I have no comment.”

CM Patnaik sidestepped the issue directly and told the media, “I congratulate all Odiyas who have been given Padma awards.”

The development comes a day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Odisha CM, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “remote-controlling” Patnaik due to the chit fund scam in Odisha.