J-K: Girl with pellet injury in eye may undergo another surgery

A 20 month-old who suffered pellet injury in her right eye in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday is likely to go undergo another surgery after two days, doctors said on Monday.

Hiba Nisar has already had one surgery at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar, after she was brought from Shopian on Sunday evening.

Her mother Marsala Jan had told The Indian Express that while clashes were going on at their village in Kapren-Batgund area after an encounter on Sunday, the security forces fired pellets. She said she was trying to move out of the house as intense tear gas shelling had caused breathing problems. She was holding Hiba in her arms when the pellets were fired.

“Condition of her eye is not good. We are keeping our fingers crossed and will see how she responds to the treatment. She is likely to undergo another surgery on Wednesday,” a senior doctor from the department of ophthalmology, SMHS, told The Indian Express on Monday.

The mother questioned why they were targeted. “What was her fault? She is too young to understand what has happened to her. I only pray to god to give severe punishment to those who are responsible,” she said on Sunday.