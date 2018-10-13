Girl who was tortured, rescued from Faridabad dies in Ranchi Girl who was tortured, rescued from Faridabad dies in Ranchi

A 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly tortured by her employer in Faridabad and was rescued in February this year, succumbed to injuries at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Wednesday. The girl from Godda, who worked as a domestic help, was rescued and brought to Ranchi on September 25 and handed over to her parents. She was admitted at a Delhi hospital for a while after she was rescued.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) chairperson Arti Kujur said, “She was getting well, but her condition worsened again. Despite best efforts, she died.” The girl was part of a batch of 16 minors who were rescued from different places in and around Delhi. Her employer had pierced a pin through her tongue do disable her from talking about the abuse to anyone.

She was also allegedly raped by Rohit Muni, reportedly a human trafficker, who is currently absconding.

