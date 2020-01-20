Follow Us:
Monday, January 20, 2020

Girl to meet PM for Pariksha Pe Charcha on Monday

The girl, Neha, will get a chance to meet PM Modi in New Delhi on January 20 for the event.

Pariksha Pe Charcha was launched in 2018 and is open to students from Classes IX to XII.

Neha Rajaram Patil, a student of Class X at Kaivalya Vidya Niketan in Lonavala, has been selected for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha-2020’ (Discussion on exam) event.

