Pune: Girl receives obscene messages, threats online; police start probe

PIMPRI Chinchwad police have launched an investigation after a girl studying in Class VIII received a series of obscene messages and threats over an online videoconferencing platform which she had been using for attending school lectures. Similar messages were also sent to the father of the girl and principal of the school where she is pursuing her studies.

A First Information Report has been registered by the mother of the girl at Bhosari MIDC police station under Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction. According to the FIR, the series of messages from the unidentified user began in mid-June.

The obscene messages were accompanied by threats to harm the girl and also instigated her to end her life, the police said. For around two months, the messages had stopped coming but again started a few days ago. Similar obscene messages were also sent to the emails of the girl’s father and that of the principal of the school recently.

Senior inspector Shivaji Gaware of Bhosari MIDC police station said, “We have launched a probe into the case and are taking help from the cyber cell.”

A police officer said the primary suspicion is that it is being done by someone who knows the student or her family members and has knowledge about her school. The officer added that the school administration has been kept in the loop as part of the investigation.

