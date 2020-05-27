Girl in Nainital quarantine dies of snakebite, 3 officials booked

The SDM said the three have been charged under various IPC sections, including 304 A (causing death by negligence). (File Photo) The SDM said the three have been charged under various IPC sections, including 304 A (causing death by negligence). (File Photo)

Three government employees have been booked after a snakebite killed a 7-year-old girl quarantined along with her family at a school in Nainital on Monday.

The girl, identified as Anjali, and four members of her family had come from Delhi, and were scheduled to leave for their home from the quarantine on Tuesday.

Anjali’s uncle Khim Singh alleged he had told quarantine in-charge and revenue sub-inspector Rajpal Singh that he feared snake attack as the campus was surrounded by a thicket of bushes.

Rajpal Singh didn’t receive the call when the girl’s uncle tried to inform that his niece was bitten by a snake early morning, said sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Richa Singh. The girl was taken to a Community Health Centre where doctors declared her dead at 1:30 pm, said the SDM.

Rajpal allegedly neither picked the call nor informed his seniors about the incident. SDM said Rajpal Singh, village development officer Umesh Joshi and assistant teacher Karan Singh were found negligent in addressing the complaints and responding. Umesh and Karan were also unaware about the incident till afternoon.

The SDM said the three have been charged under various IPC sections, including 304 A (causing death by negligence).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.