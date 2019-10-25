Toggle Menu
Girish Chandra Murmu appointed J&K L-G; Satya Pal Malik given Goa charge

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has been transferred and appointed as Goa Governor. (Express File Photo)

With a week left for bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik was transferred and appointed Goa Governor while Girish Chandra Murmu was named as the first Lieutenant Governor of the proposed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Radha Krishna Mathur has been appointed as the first Lieutenant Governor of the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh.

The move comes at least three months after the Centre scrapped special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and also divided the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

On Tuesday, Malik said the post of Governor was weak and even had no power to conduct press conferences. “Governor is a very weak office… a poor fellow who has no power to address a press conference or speak openly,” Malik had said.

Girish Chandra Murmu is a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre. He was also the principal secretary to Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, PS Sreedharan Pillai, currently Kerala BJP president, has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram.

