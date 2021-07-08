Giriraj Singh takes charge as Rural Development minister

Senior BJP leader from Bihar Giriraj Singh Thursday took charge of the Union Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. Singh has taken over the reins of the ministry from Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Singh, previously Union Cabinet Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, relinquished that charge to Parshottam Rupala.

Singh tweeted: “I thank the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji from the bottom of my heart for the new responsibility.”

Speaking to reporters, Singh was full of praise for the Prime Minister.

“The dream he has of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, every department has to write its own story and fulfill that ambition. This department means giving people homes, roads. With the new focus on digital, optical fibre networks have gone to villages. Where has this gone? To the panchayats and the villages. My role is to build a new version of Atmanirbhar Bharat where people have all the conveniences in life and do not have to migrate,” Singh said.

Singh was joined by Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, the Minister of State, as well as the outgoing Tomar when he took charge.