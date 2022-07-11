scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Union minister Giriraj Singh makes fresh pitch for stringent population law

The BJP leader from Bihar rued that in the past three decades, India lost out to China in the pace of economic progress but surpassed its neighbour in the growth of population.

By: PTI | Patna |
July 11, 2022 4:33:42 pm
Giriraj Singh,ministry of fisheries and animal husbandry, Indian ExpressUnion Minister Shandilya Giriraj Singh. The BJP leader said about population control, "The demand for such a law must be raised, from Parliament to the streets ('sansad se sadak tak')." (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday made a fresh pitch for a stringent law to control the population of the country, which he compared to the ever-expanding mouth of mythical female demon “Sursa”.

The firebrand BJP leader came out with a video statement on the occasion of World Population Day and shared it on Twitter.

Singh, who represents the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, rued that in the past three decades, India lost out to China in the pace of economic progress but surpassed its neighbour in the growth of population.

“We have limited resources. Our population is expanding like the mouth of Sursa. The perverse mindset (vikrit mansikta) out of which one person sires 10 children can not be allowed,” Singh fumed.

He added that the need of the hour was a stringent law (‘kada kanoon’) for population control, “applicable across the country and to people of all religious affiliations”.

“The demand for such a law must be raised, from Parliament to the streets (‘sansad se sadak tak’),” said the BJP leader.

Also Read |Why experts say India does not need a population policy

The declamation of Singh is in sharp contrast to the view held by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is the BJP’s largest ally at the national level.

Kumar has often disapproved of a legislative route for achieving population stabilisation and cited the state’s own experience where fertility rates have shown a decline corresponding to the rise in women’s education.

Moreover, political parties have often been of the view that the BJP raises the bogey of population explosion for dog-whistling against Muslims whom it accuses of trying to change the demographics by procreating more.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...Premium
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%Premium
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%

Interestingly, anxieties over “changed demography” has often led “fringe elements” to appeal to Hindus that they should produce more children.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement