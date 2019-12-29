Giriraj Singh: Oppn, ‘tukde-tukde gang’ behind confusion on CAA

BJP MP Giriraj Singh at Parliament House on the first day of 16th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Express photo by Renuka Puri. 04.06.2014. BJP MP Giriraj Singh at Parliament House on the first day of 16th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Express photo by Renuka Puri. 04.06.2014.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said that the Congress, Opposition and members of “tukde-tukde gang” are creating confusion about the new citizenship law in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, Singh said, “Today the country is being misled due to the double standards and behaviour of the Congress.” He said the Congress does not see the persecution of non-Muslim minorities because of its “vote bank politics”.

Singh asked whether Muslims of the country faced any problems in availing welfare schemes in the country.

He said that former PM Indira Gandhi had in 1971 said that India cannot bear the burden of “infiltrators”. “Indira Gandhi said in 1971 that we cannot bear the burden of infiltrators… but she was not able to either bring in a Citizenship Act or to throw out (infiltrators) because she surrendered to Muslim fundamentalists…”

