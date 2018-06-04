Giriraj Singh on Opposition unity: Supporters of Maoists, terrorists have united against NDA

Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (File) Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (File)

In a veiled dig at the united Opposition, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said Maoists, casteists, feudalists and supporters of 9/11 US attack mastermind Osama bin Laden have united against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the General Assembly elections next year. However, the senior BJP leader exuded confidence that the “NDA boat will surely cross the 2019 stage while moving at a steady rate”.

Taking to Twitter, the Singh said, “Maoists, casteists, feudalists, and supporters of Osama bin Laden have all united against the NDA. But, floating on the uninterrupted river of progress, NDA’s boat will surely cross the 2019 stage while moving at a steady rate.”

शुभप्रभात माओवादी,जातिवादी,सामन्तवादी और ओसामावादी सभी राष्ट्रवादी गठबंधन(NDA)के ख़िलाफ़ एकजुट हो गए हैं।लेकिन विकास की अविरल गंगा में बहते हुए NDA की नाव नियत गति से 2019 का पड़ाव अवश्य पार करेगी। — Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) June 4, 2018

The BJP leader’s remarks came a day after party spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the Grand Alliance was trying to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from returning to power just like terrorist and 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Hafiz Saeed.

“It’s not just the not yet formed Mahagatbandhan that desperately wants to stop India from having Modi as it’s PM in 2019 ..there are others as well..desperately trying for d same! Hafiz Saeed openly saying that he will shed blood of Narendra Modi,” Patra had tweeted.

It’s not just the not yet formed “महागठबंधन” that desperately wants to stop India from having Modi as it’s PM in 2019 ..there are others as well..desperately trying for d same!

Hafiz Saeed openly saying that he will shed blood of Narendra Modi https://t.co/Zdw0qY8i7c via @YouTube — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 3, 2018

Hours later, in another tweet, the BJP spokesperson said that he did not intend to compare the opposition with the terrorist. “Off course this is not a comparison! Modi Ji’s attack on Black Money and corruption is getting the opposition in India on one page while His attack on terrorism & Surgical Strike is pushing Hafeez Sayed to desperation! This proves that the Modi government is moving the right way!” he tweeted.

