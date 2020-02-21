Giriraj Singh’s latest: India paying price for not sending Muslims to Pakistan

Giriraj Singh was speaking on CAA in Purnea district of Bihar which has a sizeable Muslim population. (File) Giriraj Singh was speaking on CAA in Purnea district of Bihar which has a sizeable Muslim population. (File)

In yet another controversial statement, Union Minister Giriraj Singh Friday said that the country is paying the price for failure to send Muslims to Pakistan and bring Hindus to India after the Islamic Republic came into being at the time of Independence.

“When our forefathers were fighting for Independence from British rule, Jinnah was pushing for the creation of an Islamic state,” the BJP leader said in Purnea district of Bihar which has a sizeable Muslim population.

Highlighting the need for legislation like the Citizenship Amendment Act, Singh further said, “our forefathers, however, committed a mistake. Had they ensured that all our Muslim brothers were sent to Pakistan and Hindus brought here, the need for such a move (CAA) would not have arisen. This did not happen and we have paid a heavy price for it.”

The BJP leader’s comment came in the backdrop of nationwide protests against CAA, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who might have fled their home countries because of religious persecution.

His comments were, however, frowned upon by NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party, founded by his cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan and now headed by his son Chirag Paswan. The young LJP chief, who kicked off a state-wide “Bihar First-Bihari First” yatra Friday morning to project the NDAs progressive face ahead of the assembly polls due later this year, expressed strong disapproval of Singh’s statement.

“We are an NDA constituent but many times our coalition partners say things which the LJP does not at all agree with. This one (Giriraj Singh’s statement) is such an example. Had a person of my party spoken in this fashion, I would have taken responsibility and acted,” Paswan said.

Singh also brought up Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM which has been under attack for controversial remarks by its leader Waris Pathan.

Earlier this week, the BJP motormouth was summoned by BJP president JP Nadda for his remarks made in Saharanpur and is learnt to have cautioned him over his controversial remarks alleging that Deoband, the seat of an influential Islamic seminary, is the fountainhead of terrorism.

