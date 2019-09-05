How to tackle mob lynchings? Giriraj Singh says rear only female calves

Ensuring that only female calves are born through artificial insemination will help bring down mob lynching cases in the country, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Wednesday.

“In the near future, only female calves will be born through sex-sorted semen. Now, the cases of mob lynchings in the name of stray cattle won’t be reported,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Adding that this will help boost the “neglected” sector of animal husbandry and raise the farmers’ income, Singh, who is the minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, said the government is targeting 30 lakh doses annually in the initial stage.

“Animal husbandry has remained a neglected sector. The sector was not given due importance after the country’s independence. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carved out a separate ministry, so we will take steps to make this sector vibrant and attract investments to boost productivity and growth,” he said.

On the issue of stray cattle, Giriraj Singh said the government was exploring ways to introduce some mechanism or model within the next six months.

“I am trying to create some model in next 4-6 months,” he said. “We will link the husbandry sector to market to encourage employment generation,” Singh added.

India has witnessed several cases of mob lynchings in the past over alleged instances of cow slaughter, which is banned in most parts of the country. The Opposition claimed that cow vigilante groups have become emboldened under the BJP-led government.