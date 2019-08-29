Mayawati like naked live wire, anyone who touches her will die: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh on Thursday likened Mayawati to a “naked live wire” and said whoever touches the BSP chief will die, ANI reported. “Mayawati is like a naked live wire, whoever touches her will die,” the BJP leader was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Advertising

The Minister of State for Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare, who represents the Agra cantonment seat in the Assembly, added, “BJP made her the chief minister thrice, saved her life but she betrayed us.”

The minister also claimed that BSP founder Kanshi Ram did not die of natural causes but under “suspicious circumstances” and called for a CBI probe.

“Kanshi Ram did not die naturally, he died under suspicious circumstances. He was being treated under Mayawati’s watch. Kanshi Ram’s sister is saying Mayawati murdered him. I’ll appeal to the chief minister to get it investigated by the CBI,” Dharmesh said.

Advertising

The minister was referring to late Brahma Dutt Dwiwedi, a BJP leader, who had saved Mayawati’s life during the infamous guest house incident in 1995.

On Wednesday, Mayawati was re-elected as BSP chief at the party’s national executive meeting in Lucknow. On her unanimous re-election, the 63-year-old Dalit leader expressed gratitude to all her party workers and followers and assured them of her continued commitment to take forward the BSP movement.