Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi, tukde-tukde gang want civil war in India: Giriraj Singh

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of instigating violence in Delhi over the newly amended Citizenship Act, Union Minister Giriraj Singh Thursday said Rahul Gandhi, along with the tukde-tukde gang and AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi were trying to divide the country.

“What Mughals and Britishers could not do, that Rahul Gandhi, Congress, tukde-tukde gang and Owaisi want to do. They want to divide India. They want a civil war in India,” news agency ANI quoted Giriraj Singh as saying.

Giriraj Singh echoed Home Minister Amit Shah, who blamed the Congress-led tukde-tukde gang for spoiling the peaceful atmosphere in Delhi.

“Congress party ke netritva me tukde-tukde gang jo Dilli ke ashanti ke liye zimmedar hai, isko dand dene ka samay aa gya hai. Dilli ki janata ne dand dena chahiye. (The Congress-led tukde-tukde gang is responsible for spoiling the peaceful atmosphere in Delhi. The time has come to punish them. Delhi people should do it),” Amit Shah said.

Shah further blamed the Congress for misleading the people on the contentious legislation, which grants citizenship to individuals who are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain, or Parsi who entered India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan by the cut-off date of December 31, 2014.

“Citizenship Amendment Act was discussed in the Parliament. Nobody (the opposition parties) said anything…Once they were out (of Parliament), they started misleading people,” he added.

Speaking on the forthcoming elections in the national capital, Shah said that the time was up for the Kejriwal government and “lotus will bloom”.

“Delhi, you gave (us) all seven BJP MPs, now time to give BJP MLAs (a chance) in the next polls for development of the national capital,” he said.

“Kejriwal has not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. He only wants to put his name on our pet projects,” Shah added.

Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia University were injured as police entered their campus and lathi-charged them after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in South Delhi turned violent on December 15. On the other hand, violence broke out in Darya Ganj on December 20, when a group of protesters agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act resorted to stone-pelting after police tried to forcefully evict them.

