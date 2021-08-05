scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Giriraj Singh bans foreign travel for Rural dept officials

“Videsh yatra par rok lage (ban foreign travel),” read a direction issued by the minister’s office last month. This was conveyed by the office to the Rural Development Department through a WhatsApp message, which in turn forwarded it to the concerned divisions for “necessary action” on July 17, it is learnt.

Written by Harikishan Sharma | New Delhi |
August 5, 2021 2:26:20 am
Giriraj Singh

Newly appointed Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh has ordered a ban on foreign travel for all officials within the department.

All the officers and sections in the Department of Rural Development have been asked to ensure compliance, said a source. It is not clear how many officials are travelling overseas amid the pandemic.

Singh was shifted from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

According to sources, the order to ban foreign travel is one of the directions issued to officials soon after Singh assumed charge. He has sought information on procurement done by the department in the last two years. Singh has also sought information on the packages announced by the department and the status of implementation. He has asked officials to present a note on all the laws and guidelines issued.



