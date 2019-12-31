Giriraj Singh backs Meerut SP’s ‘go to Pakistan’ remark

BJP MP Giriraj Singh at Parliament House on the first day of 16th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Express photo by Renuka Puri. 04.06.2014. BJP MP Giriraj Singh at Parliament House on the first day of 16th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Express photo by Renuka Puri. 04.06.2014.

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday backed Meerut SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh for his “go to Pakistan” remark made to people protesting against the new citizenship law.

“The SP did what police should do, what a patriot should do….. Those who live in India but abuse it and hail Pakistan have no right to stay here,” Giriraj Singh leader said. “I urge those speaking against the SP to look at the entire incident or people of the country will ask questions from them.”

Giriraj Singh’s statement also came a day after Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that peace and not provocation should be the priority, and called for action should be taken against the SP if the video of the officer making those remarks was true.

