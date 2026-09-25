Son of a Jharkhand cop went for Maggi. Then he got killed

Ritik Yadav’s father, Musafir Singh, who is posted in Bokaro, said his son had cleared the home guard exam and was supposed to join as soon as he received training information. (Express photo)

The son of a Jharkhand Police officer was killed in Giridih following a fight between two groups late Thursday night.

Ritik Yadav, a 24-year-old from Rajendra Nagar, had stepped out with some friends for some Maggi when he was attacked around 11 pm. Yadav’s father, Musafir Singh, is a sub-inspector currently posted in Bokaro.

According to the police, he was killed following an altercation with another group in the Bandarkupi area. “It was reported that Ritik and his friends went to eat noodles late at night. A group of over eight people approached them and attacked Ritik with sticks and other weapons. Yadav was declared dead at the location,” said Police Officer (SDPO) for Giridih Sadar, Jeetwahan Oraon, adding that the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem to Sadar Hospital.