Son of a Jharkhand cop went for Maggi. Then he got killed

According to the police, he was killed following an altercation with another group in the Bandarkupi area.

Written by: Shubham Tigga
2 min readRanchiSep 25, 2026 03:52 PM IST
Giridih murderRitik Yadav’s father, Musafir Singh, who is posted in Bokaro, said his son had cleared the home guard exam and was supposed to join as soon as he received training information. (Express photo)
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The son of a Jharkhand Police officer was killed in Giridih following a fight between two groups late Thursday night.

Ritik Yadav, a 24-year-old from Rajendra Nagar, had stepped out with some friends for some Maggi when he was attacked around 11 pm. Yadav’s father, Musafir Singh, is a sub-inspector currently posted in Bokaro.

According to the police, he was killed following an altercation with another group in the Bandarkupi area. “It was reported that Ritik and his friends went to eat noodles late at night. A group of over eight people approached them and attacked Ritik with sticks and other weapons. Yadav was declared dead at the location,” said Police Officer (SDPO) for Giridih Sadar, Jeetwahan Oraon, adding that the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem to Sadar Hospital.

The police said they detained and questioned some suspects.

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The deceased’s friend, who was also injured in the attack, said, “The three of us – including Ritik had gone to our favourite place for food and were just finishing when the group came and started abusing and assaulting us. There were around eight people, and they brought lathis and rods and hit Ritik on the head. He died on the spot,” he said, adding: “After killing him, they said ‘Maar diye, jaana, isko jo karna hai kar lo’ [We killed him, do what you will] and fled.”

Yadav’s father, Musafir Singh, who is posted in Bokaro, said his son had cleared the home guard exam and was supposed to join as soon as he received training information.

Rita Chaurasiya, a ward commissioner in the area, claimed the victim knew the suspects and that an argument broke out at the hotel.

“A friend of the victim tried to rescue him on a motorcycle, but his attackers pursued them and assaulted him again,” she said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

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