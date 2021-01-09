Gir Somnath: Leopard killed in road accident

A female leopard was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Shilaj-Nathej Road near Navabandar in Una taluka of Gir Somnath district late on Friday night, forest officers said on Saturday.

Dushyant Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests of Junagadh wildlife circle said that the leopardess was around three to four years of age, was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle.

“We got the information at around 10 pm on Friday that a leopard had been hit by a vehicle. The animal died due to injuries,” Jayantilal Pandya, range forest officer of Jasadhar in Gir (east) wildlife division said.

Forest officers also said that a three to five year old lion which was rescued from Nagadiya revenue area of Jasadhar range three months ago, due to some injuries and weakness, died on Saturday while being given treatment at Jasadhar animal care centre.