Gir lion deaths: Gujarat HC seeks info on long-term plan for lion conservation

Saying that lions falling into open wells is a “serious matter”, a Division Bench of the Gujarat High Court on Monday asked the Central government to furnish information on its long-term plan for conserving lions and their habitat.

The court also sought information on the allocation of funds for this purpose and if such allocation has increased or decreased.

While hearing the suo motu PIL, the division bench led by Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy asked the Union as well as state governments to furnish a detailed report on lion conservation.

The amicus curiae Hemang Shah told the bench that centre provides Rs 15 lakh per tiger per year for conservation while for lions the amount is Rs 95,000.

On the issue of lions falling into open wells, the state government informed the court that out of 50,517 open-wells in the three districts — Gir-Somnath, Amreli, and Junagadh — parapet walls have been erected for 32,559 wells to protect lions.

