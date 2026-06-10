Italy’s Giorgia Meloni congratulates Narendra Modi on becoming longest-serving PM of India

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving prime minister of India.

The Modi-led government at the Centre completed 12 years, surpassing the Congress’s tenure under Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congratulazioni a @narendramodi che oggi diventa il Primo Ministro eletto più longevo nella storia dell’India. È stato un piacere ritrovarci a Roma nelle scorse settimane e lanciare assieme un Partenariato Strategico Speciale che guarda al futuro per creare nuove opportunità… pic.twitter.com/hiQICM6eKV — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 10, 2026

Taking to X, Meloni wrote: “Congratulations to @narendramodi who today becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India.

Referring to their meeting in Rome last month, she added: “It has been a pleasure to meet again in Rome in recent weeks and to launch together a Special Strategic Partnership that looks to the future to create new opportunities for our Nations and our peoples.”

When Modi met his Italian counterpart Meloni in May, photos from their Colosseum visit took over the internet. Taking to X, Modi had shared a few snaps of their interaction. “Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum,” Modi wrote on X.

Later, his gesture of gifting ‘Melody’ toffees to Meloni triggered a wave of reactions across India’s political spectrum and social media, with leaders from both the BJP and the opposition weighing in on the viral “Melodi” moment. The light-hearted exchange between Modi and Meloni gained traction after the Italian premier shared a video online thanking the Indian Prime Minister for the gift. In the clip, Meloni could be heard saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee — Melody,” prompting laughter from Modi.