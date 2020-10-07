Ginners expected to produce 8-10 lakh bales of ‘branded’ Kasturi cotton this season

On Wednesday, CCI and the Union Ministry of Textiles unveiled the brand and invited cotton ginners to make efforts to use the brand name. (Representational)

For the 2020-21 cotton marketing season, the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) expects prduction of 8-10 lakh bales of the branded Kasturi cotton in the country. This will be India’s maiden effort to commercialise and ‘brand’ its cotton in the international market.

Although India is the second largest producer of cotton globally, the lint from the country has not been developed into a major brand. The absence of such a ‘brand’, traders say, has prevented the Indian produce from fetching premium rates in international markets.

Earlier this year, the CCI has unveiled its brand Kastur, with specifications such as staple length, to allow ginners to brand and sell their cotton under the brand.

On Wednesday, CCI and the Union Ministry of Textiles unveiled the brand and invited cotton ginners to make efforts to use the brand name.

P K Agarwal, CMD of CCI, said ginners should take special efforts to ensure their produce can be sold under the brand. “Random lots will be checked to see if they adhere to the parameters and if they do, they will be allowed to use the brand,” he said.

Agarwal said the industry was hopeful that around 8-10 lakh bales of cotton would be produced this year, which can use the brand Kasturi.

Pradeep Jain, founder president of Kandhesh Gin/Press owners and Traders Welfare Association, welcomed the move and said it would help the Indian cotton industry create a distinct mark for itself. “We had created the brand MahaCot a few years ago, but the CCI unveiling brand Kasturi is indeed a welcome step for the trade,” he said.

