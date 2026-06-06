‘Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly’ elections: India lodges strong protest with Pakistan

The MEA said in a statement: “The Government of India reiterated its well-known position that the entire Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, including the so-called ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’, are integral and inalienable parts of India as a result of complete, legal and irre­vo­cable accession of J&K to India in 1947.”

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiJun 6, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections, Pakistan, Pakistan elections, Pakistan general elections, Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, Indian express news, current affairsIndia “categorically rejects any attempts by Pakistan to bring material change to areas under Pakistan’s illegal occupation”, it said.
Make us preferred source on Google

India on Friday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan regarding the latter’s plans to hold “general elections” on June 7, 2026, for the “Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly”, in the Indian territories illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan,.

The MEA said in a statement: “The Government of India reiterated its well-known position that the entire Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, including the so-called ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’, are integral and inalienable parts of India as a result of complete, legal and irre­vo­cable accession of J&K to India in 1947.”

“The Government of India further emphasised that such endeavours by Pakistan cannot mask the underlying issues of grave human rights violations, political repression, economic exploitation and denial of freedom in territories illegally occupied by Pakistan,” it said. India “categorically rejects any attempts by Pakistan to bring material change to areas under Pakistan’s illegal occupation”, it said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments