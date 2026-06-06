‘Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly’ elections: India lodges strong protest with Pakistan

India “categorically rejects any attempts by Pakistan to bring material change to areas under Pakistan’s illegal occupation”, it said.

India on Friday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan regarding the latter’s plans to hold “general elections” on June 7, 2026, for the “Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly”, in the Indian territories illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan,.

The MEA said in a statement: “The Government of India reiterated its well-known position that the entire Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, including the so-called ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’, are integral and inalienable parts of India as a result of complete, legal and irre­vo­cable accession of J&K to India in 1947.”

“The Government of India further emphasised that such endeavours by Pakistan cannot mask the underlying issues of grave human rights violations, political repression, economic exploitation and denial of freedom in territories illegally occupied by Pakistan,” it said. India “categorically rejects any attempts by Pakistan to bring material change to areas under Pakistan’s illegal occupation”, it said.