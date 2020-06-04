Gilead’s Phase 3 SIMPLE trial in patients with severe manifestations of COVID-19 (Representational Photo) Gilead’s Phase 3 SIMPLE trial in patients with severe manifestations of COVID-19 (Representational Photo)

Gilead Sciences announces approval of Remdesivir in India for patients with severe Covid-19

Gilead Sciences, Inc on Wednesday announced that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted regulatory approval of Veklury® (Remdesivir) for treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in adults and children hospitalised with severe disease.

A statement issued on Wednesday stated that the regulatory approval is supported by clinical data from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ global Phase 3 trial and Gilead’s Phase 3 SIMPLE trial in patients with severe manifestations of COVID-19

