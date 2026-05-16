Gig workers stuck in queues, ‘2,000 buses off roads’: Panic buying of fuel leads to disruptions in Odisha, no shortage says govt

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With panic buying of petrol and diesel leading to several fuel stations running out of stock in different parts of Odisha, gig workers and private bus operators have raised concerns, even as the government appealed to people not to panic, saying the state has enough stock to last for days.
On Friday, fuel stations across Odisha witnessed heavier-than-usual crowds as people rushed to buy petrol and diesel. In some places, people were seen buying fuel in large barrels and drums.
In Bhubaneswar, long lines of vehicles were seen at several fuel stations, with motorists queuing up for between two and three hours at some places. Police were deployed outside some of the fuel stations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack due to the rush.
The situation has disrupted private bus operations in Odisha, with the private bus owners’ association saying that nearly 2,000 buses have stopped plying due to the unavailability of fuel in rural areas.
The association on Friday held a meeting with the State Transport Authority (STA) to discuss solutions to the problem.
The state government on Friday held a meeting with representatives of oil companies and urged people not to resort to panic buying. The state’s Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said Odisha has sufficient fuel stock to last 13 days.
“The situation was due to panic buying by some people, who continued to purchase more fuel than they required… Because of this, the demand has suddenly spiked by nearly 50%,” said Patra.
Briefing reporters in Bhubaneswar, Indian Oil Corporation Limited chief general manager Kamal Sheel also urged people to avoid panic buying and hoarding, assuring that there was sufficient stock of petrol and diesel in Odisha.
According to official sources, Odisha requires nearly 45 lakh litres of petrol and more than 1 crore litres of diesel every day, and the state keeps a minimum stock for nearly 15 days.
‘How do we run our family?’
Gig workers have been among the worst affected. Kamalakanta Barik, who works as a delivery person, said while waiting for fuel at a filling station in Bhubaneswar that the situation was making it difficult for him to make ends meet.
“The state government is claiming that there is adequate fuel, but why do we have to wait for two to three hours to get one or two litres of petrol? If we spend hours just to refuel our vehicle, how do we devote time to work and earn a living? How do we run our family in such a situation?” he asked.
Ashok Rout, who works as a bike taxi operator, had similar concerns. “If the situation continues, we will lose whatever meagre income we used to earn, and we’ll have to leave this place with our family. The government only makes tall claims and does nothing for the common people,” alleged Rout.
Considering the rush, many fuel stations have capped fuel sales at Rs 200 for two-wheelers and Rs 1,000 for four-wheelers.
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