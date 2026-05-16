Gig workers stuck in queues, ‘2,000 buses off roads’: Panic buying of fuel leads to disruptions in Odisha, no shortage says govt

Several two-wheelers queue up at an Indian Oil petrol pump amid fuel shortage and price hike concerns, in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (ANI Photo)

With panic buying of petrol and diesel leading to several fuel stations running out of stock in different parts of Odisha, gig workers and private bus operators have raised concerns, even as the government appealed to people not to panic, saying the state has enough stock to last for days.

On Friday, fuel stations across Odisha witnessed heavier-than-usual crowds as people rushed to buy petrol and diesel. In some places, people were seen buying fuel in large barrels and drums.

In Bhubaneswar, long lines of vehicles were seen at several fuel stations, with motorists queuing up for between two and three hours at some places. Police were deployed outside some of the fuel stations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack due to the rush.