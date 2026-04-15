Giant LED lotus, firecrackers, balloons: With BJP set to get its 1st CM in Bihar, Patna party office wears festive look

As dusk settled over Patna’s Veerchand Patel Road on Tuesday, the BJP’s Bihar state office transformed into a sea of lights and colour. Rope lights were strung across the building, while red LEDs at the entrance formed a giant lotus. White and orange balloons bobbed against the main gate, which was draped with artificial leaves in orange and green colours. Flower-shaped decorations adorned the main building.

The party is celebrating the upcoming swearing-in of the first BJP Chief Minister of Bihar. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is set to become CM Nitish Kumar’s successor, after he was elected BJP Legislature Party leader on Tuesday.

Inside and outside the party office premises, BJP workers from districts across Bihar milled about. Some sat in the compound, others stood in clusters, exchanging greetings and bursting into occasional slogans of “Jai Jai Siya Ram”, “Har Har Mahadev”, and “Jai Bihar, Jai Samrat”. Every few minutes, a fresh group arrived carrying large party flags, while firecrackers were burst at the gate when news of Samrat Choudhary’s election as leader of the BJP Legislature Party filtered through.

“Bihar will move forward with more pace now,” one party worker told a journalist while adjusting his saffron scarf.

A few minutes before 7 pm, state BJP president Sanjay Saraogi and Health Minister Mangal Pandey arrived to applause. They stood in the compound, shaking hands and exchanging congratulations as more MLAs trickled in as the evening went on. LED hearts and stars glowed on the walls behind them.

Meanwhile, some leaders pointed out that the turnout, while enthusiastic, was not the massive gathering many had expected. “See after the oath tomorrow, then you will see the real crowd,” remarked a party worker to another.

Groups huddled under the lights speculated about Wednesday’s oath-taking ceremony. “I don’t think Modi ji will join, but I am hoping Amit Shah will definitely come,” said one party worker.

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Some hoardings outside the office, with Samrat Choudhary’s face along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s, read, “Ang Pradesh ke sapoot, Bihar ke laal, Yashashvi Samrat Choudhary ko Bihar ka mukhya sevak banne ki hardik badhai awam shubhkamnaen (Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the proud son of Ang Pradesh and the pride of Bihar, Yashasvi Samrat Choudhary, on becoming the Chief Servant of Bihar).”