Follow Us:
Friday, August 03, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
  • Giani Gurmukh Singh back as Akal Takht head priest

Giani Gurmukh Singh back as Akal Takht head priest

Gurmukh Singh had also criticised SAD soon after the party accepted Dera Sacha Sauda’s political support in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections. Soon after, he was transferred to Haryana. No reasons were given.

By: Express News Service | Amritsar | Updated: August 4, 2018 12:35:45 am
operation blue star, blue star anniversary, golden temple, Akal Takht Akal takht after it was rebuilt by the assistance of central government following operation blue star.-express photograph september 29,1984. (File)

Former acting Jathedar of Takht Damdma Sahib, Gaini Gurmukh Singh, has been once again appointed Akal Takht head priest by Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee. SGPC spokesman Daljit Singh Bedi has confirmed the development.

Gurmukh Singh was shifted out of Akal Takht and his additional charge as acting Takht Damdma Sahib Jathedar was taken away from him in July 2017 after he publicly accused Punjab’s former deputy chief minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal of allegedly forcing five Sikh Jathedars into issuing a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in September 2015.

Gurmukh Singh had also criticised SAD soon after the party accepted Dera Sacha Sauda’s political support in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections. Soon after, he was transferred to Haryana. No reasons were given.

In the Sikh clergy, Akal Takht head priest is second only to the post of head priest of Golden Temple.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement