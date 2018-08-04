Giani Gurmukh Singh back as Akal Takht head priest

Akal takht after it was rebuilt by the assistance of central government following operation blue star.-express photograph september 29,1984. (File) Akal takht after it was rebuilt by the assistance of central government following operation blue star.-express photograph september 29,1984. (File)

Former acting Jathedar of Takht Damdma Sahib, Gaini Gurmukh Singh, has been once again appointed Akal Takht head priest by Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee. SGPC spokesman Daljit Singh Bedi has confirmed the development.

Gurmukh Singh was shifted out of Akal Takht and his additional charge as acting Takht Damdma Sahib Jathedar was taken away from him in July 2017 after he publicly accused Punjab’s former deputy chief minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal of allegedly forcing five Sikh Jathedars into issuing a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in September 2015.

Gurmukh Singh had also criticised SAD soon after the party accepted Dera Sacha Sauda’s political support in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections. Soon after, he was transferred to Haryana. No reasons were given.

In the Sikh clergy, Akal Takht head priest is second only to the post of head priest of Golden Temple.

