GI tag for rice, irrigation, sewing machines: As Chhattisgarh CM travels to villages, residents queue up with requests

Sitting outdoors on a cot alongside the district collector and senior officials in Marwahi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai listened as villagers queued up to air their grievances.

There were complaints about erratic electricity supply and pending road projects. Some sought lift irrigation schemes, colleges and community halls. Members of a women’s self-help group requested support for securing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Vishnubhog, an organic rice variety grown in the region’s black soil.

The meeting in Marwahi, near the Madhya Pradesh border, was one of dozens of such “chaupals” that Sai has conducted across Chhattisgarh over the past 40 days as part of a state-wide outreach programme. Travelling largely by helicopter, the Chief Minister visited more than 30 districts, holding informal public meetings aimed at hearing complaints and demands directly from residents.

The Indian Express accompanied Sai during the final leg of the tour in Marwahi in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district.

Analysis of the 6.47 lakh complaints received showed that a majority — 5.37 lakh — came from rural areas. More than 15,000 complaints were received from rural pockets, while 10,934 came from urban areas. Authorities said action has been taken in over 50% of the cases, while efforts are underway to resolve the remaining complaints.

The top complaints were related to revenue matters such as encroachment and land disputes, followed by issues concerning cleanliness, rural development, drinking water connectivity, electricity supply, borewells and water pipelines in villages, road connectivity, rural housing under the Awas Yojana, and the upgradation of government administrative services.

Asked about the nature of complaints he encountered during the exercise, Sai said revenue-related issues topped the list. “Most of the complaints were related to the revenue department, particularly updating land and property records. Based on the demands we received, I have directed officials to expedite work under the Awas Yojana (housing scheme) and the Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana (scheme to bring solar electricity to households),” he said.

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At the Marwahi meeting, Sai assured villagers that their demands would be examined and appropriate action taken.

The scenes were more dramatic in Thathari village in Sakti district. There, the village sarpanch and local BJP leader Rishi Banafer lay prostrate on the ground before the Chief Minister and pleaded for development.

“For 40 years, there has not been much development in our village. We need a concrete road, a college and a bank,” Banafer told Sai, who promised to fulfil the demands.

The outreach programme concluded with the Chief Minister announcing the launch of a state-level grievance redressal system. From June 9, residents can register complaints through the Chief Minister’s Helpline by calling 1076.

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According to officials, the helpline will initially be staffed by 55 personnel working in shifts and connected to around 8,000 officers across 42 government departments.

“We will ensure that complaints are resolved in a time-bound manner and that complainants are informed once action has been taken,” Sai said.

Government data show that the outreach exercise generated 6.43 lakh submissions across the 30 districts visited, including 6.17 lakh demands and 26,223 formal complaints.

Officials cited several instances where issues raised during the meetings led to immediate action. In Kosrangi village in Raipur district, women sought 50 sewing machines, which were delivered the following day. In Lokhan village of Kabirdham district, residents raised concerns over drinking water shortages, prompting directions to expedite ongoing works.

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The government said more than 30 announcements involving projects worth several crores were made during the tour. Complaints received during the exercise also led to disciplinary action against four officials and inquiries into alleged irregularities in fertiliser distribution.