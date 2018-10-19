Ghulam Nabi Azad’s remarks on hindu candidates: Attempt by Congress to demean Hindus, says BJP

Ghulam Nabi Azad was speaking at an event in Lucknow. (File) Ghulam Nabi Azad was speaking at an event in Lucknow. (File)

A day after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that the number of Hindu candidates inviting him for campaigning had reduced drastically, the BJP on Thursday said his remark “was an attempt to demean and demoralise Hindus”.

While speaking at an event in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Wednesday, Azad had said, “Since the days of the Youth Congress, I have been campaigning across the country from Andaman to Lakshadweep and 95 per cent of those who used to call me were Hindu brothers and leaders…But in the last four years, I have been observed that the figure of 95 has dropped to just 20 per cent… Aaj darta hai admi bulane se… iska voter pe kya asar hoga… (Today people are afraid to call me… wondering what effect would I have on the voter).”

He also alleged that people of a “particular party” are fomenting trouble for Kashmiri students and AMU through controversies.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Azad made the comments in an attempt to criticise the political climate in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP-led government.

He further claimed that the reason fewer people were calling Azad for campaigning was due to “their lack of interest in the Congress”.

“These are not ordinary words. It is an abuse for the country’s secular fabric and Hindus. It is yet another attempt by the Congress to demean and demoralise Hindus,” Patra told reporters.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App