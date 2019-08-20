Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad stopped at Jammu airport, sent back to Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was not allowed to visit Jammu on Tuesday by the administration who claimed to have lifted restrictions imposed under Section 144 CrPC following return of normalcy in the area.

Azad, according to party spokesperson Abdul Rashid Choudhary, was to attend a function organized by the party as part of country wide celebrations in connection with 75th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi.

Sources said that Azad arrived in Jammu by a Vistara flight around 2.45 PM, but he was not allowed to come out of the airport. He was taken to VIP lounge where senior civil and police officers informed him of the administration’s decision not to allow him to enter Jammu city.

By 4.30 PM, he was sent back to Delhi by a GoAir flight, they said.

The local Congress workers, who had assembled outside the Jammu airport, left much earlier following news that Azad may be sent back to Delhi in the next flight.

The senior Congress leader has been stopped at an airport for second time this month. On August 8, Azad, also a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was stopped at the Srinagar International airport and sent back to Delhi by the local administration.