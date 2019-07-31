Ghulam Nabi Azad on triple talaq bill: ‘Real intention to finish them (Muslims) in their house’

OPPOSING THE Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said the name of the Bill was a “misnomer” as the real intention was “destruction of Muslim families”.

Advertising

He said the idea was to “finish” the Muslim community. He said some parties and the government get defamed because of incidents of lynching. “So it is better to let the (Muslim) households burn by the lamps of their own house… the house will burn and nobody will have any objection,” he said. “So if this clan is to be finished… finish them in their house… make such a law… that was the real intention,” he said.

Read | Parliament passes triple talaq bill two years after Supreme Court struck down practice

He rejected the government’s argument that several changes were made to the original Bill. “You have done a cosmetic surgery… the illness has not gone,” he said. Azad, like others in the Opposition, argued that Muslim marriage is a civil contract, and accused the government of giving a “criminal face” to a civil contract.

Advertising

“You have made it a cognizable offence. So the police can put somebody in jail without a warrant… you are very keen to put the husband in jail… but the government will not give any financial assistance to the wife… you have said that many Islamic countries have similar laws… So, will you also bring a law to enforce chopping of hands and head, whipping… don’t compare Indian Muslims with the Muslims of any other country,” he said.

Read | AIADMK on triple talaq bill: ‘Unconstitutional, illegal… can’t stand judicial scrutiny’

He said the government eagerly brought the Bill, saying the Supreme Court had said so. “First of all, the Supreme Court has not said anything about criminal law… it was in the minority judgment of the Supreme Court… how many minority judgments have come since 1947 and how many are you going to implement… The Supreme Court also said that a law should be made on lynching… bring a Bill on lynching… don’t be selective… then I will accept that you follow the Supreme Court’s suggestion and guidance,” he said.

Read | Medieval practice confined to dustbin of history: PM Modi on triple talaq bill passage

Azad said the Supreme Court has already declared instant triple talaq as null and void. “So if I abuse you now, if I threaten to kill you… threaten to shoot you in a fit of rage… will you give me capital punishment… you cannot since it is a mere threat… the triple talaq law is like that… the Supreme Court has said triple talaq is null and void… so what are you giving punishment for,” he asked.

Read | BJD backs triple talaq bill, YSRCP opposes, TRS stays away

“This Bill is politically motivated. This (Bill is such that) minorities remain engaged in personal conflict. Husband will hire lawyer against wife and wife will hire lawyer against husband. They will sell their land or home to fight the case…. The wife and children will be on the roads and, after the husband is released from jail, he will commit suicide or become a dacoit or thief or start begging,” Azad said.

Read | JD(U) on triple talaq: ‘Will not speak in favour of Bill, won’t support it… agree to disagree’

His party colleague, Digvijaya Singh, asked whether the government had taken the Muslim community into confidence before bringing the Bill. “Where was the BJP’s love for Muslim women when a pregnant woman was stabbed in Gujarat during the 2002 riots,” he asked.

Congress member Amee Yajnik noted that through the Bill, the government thrust the women into a criminal magisterial court to take up a family matter. “I am not against the Bill. I am for women empowerment,” she said, voicing concern for women from other communities who are deserted by their husbands.