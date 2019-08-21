Ghulam Nabi Azad not allowed in Jammu, sent back to Delhi

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday was briefly detained at the Jammu airport and was not allowed to visit the city. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was later sent back to Delhi in the evening.

According to Congress spokesperson Abdul Rashid Choudhary, Azad was to attend a function organised by the party as part of countrywide celebrations for the 75th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Jammu SSP Tejinder Singh said that Azad was sent back from the airport following apprehensions of breach of peace by his visit.

Azad, sources said, reached Jammu by a Vistara flight at around 2.45 pm, but was not allowed to come out of the airport. He was taken to the VIP lounge, where senior civil and police officers informed him of the administration’s decision not to allow him enter Jammu city.

At 4.10 pm, he was sent back to Delhi by a Go Air flight, sources said. Local Congress workers, who had assembled outside the Jammu airport, had left much earlier following information that Azad may not be allowed to come out of the airport building. The state Congress unit condemned the government for not allowing Azad to visit Jammu, terming the move “most undemocratic”.