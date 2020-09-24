Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind, urges him not to sign farm Bills

President Ram Nath Kovind meets Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad at Rashtrapati Bhavan (PTI)

Two days after 18 opposition parties urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not to give his assent to the two contentious farm-related Bills, passed by Rajya Sabha without a vote, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad met the President on Wednesday and reiterated the plea. Azad asked the President to return the Bills to Rajya Sabha. After the meeting, he said Kovind assured him that he would look into the issue.

Leaders of several opposition parties went to Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President, however, did not meet the entire delegation in view of Covid-19 restrictions, and met only Azad.

Punjab farmers: Rail roko from october 1

Ludhiana: Thirty-one farm bodies in Punjab Wednesday announced an indefinite rail roko from October 1. They will also go ahead with rail roko from September 24-26 even as Northern Railway canceled, delayed and diverted trains on those three days. —ENS

