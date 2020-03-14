Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Farooq Abdullah, calls for restoration of democracy in J&K

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday visited former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, a day after the latter was released from his detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

“First and foremost, democracy should be restored in J&K for any political process to start,” Azad told reporters, news agency PTI reported.

The Srinagar MP and the three-time former CM was set free after 221 days. He was under preventive detention first, and charged under the PSA in September. His detention was last extended on March 11 for three months.

Azad’s meeting with the National Conference (NC) party supremo in Srinagar lasted for about two hours, after which he called for the release of all political leaders. The leaders still under detention include Farooq’s son Omar Abdullah and PDP leader and former CM Mehbooba Mufti.

“…Democracy can be restored once all the leaders behind bars— either in jails or in guest houses or under particular act— are released. Let every individual of J&K be released from jail. Let the political process start… Let democracy prevail and then we can pick up other fights,” Azad said.

Azad also sought restoration of the statehood for J&K, which was revoked on August 5 after the abrogation of provisions under Article 370 and was bifurcated into two Union Territories— Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Earlier today, Abdullah met his son Omar in the sub-jail in Srinagar who has been held under preventive custody since February 5, under the PSA.

