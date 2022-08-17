scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K

The development comes on a day the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Vikar Rasool Wani, considered close to Azad, as J&K unit president and Raman Bhalla as working president — it comes days after former J&K unit chief G A Mir quit, following open revolt by Azad loyalists in the Union Territory.

Written by Arun Sharma , Manoj C G | Jammu, New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 2:29:37 am
Ghulam Nabi Azad

Hours after he was appointed chairman of the Congress’s campaign committee and a member of political affairs committee in the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday declined both posts, leaving the party red-faced.

Azad, a leader close to him said, felt insulted and humiliated.

“He is a member of the political affairs committee headed by (Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi. It is strange to include him in a similar committee in a state (UT) as a member. These are mindless decisions,” a leader said.

The development comes on a day the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Vikar Rasool Wani, considered close to Azad, as J&K unit president and Raman Bhalla as working president — it comes days after former J&K unit chief G A Mir quit, following open revolt by Azad loyalists in the Union Territory.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

According to a senior Congress leader, appointing Azad as head of the campaign committee of a UT was also insulting. “He had been a minister with four Prime Ministers in five governments; he was Leader of Opposition (in Rajya Sabha) for seven years. A former chief minister, he is in the Congress Working Committee for the last 37 years; has been in charge (of the party) in every state,” a senior Congress functionary said. “And now those sitting in the AICC are appointing him as campaign committee chief of a UT…”

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday issued the list of new UT officer-bearers.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Senior party leader Tariq Hameed Karra — a leader from Kashmir Valley — has been made vice-chairman of the campaign committee, and G M Saroori, an Azad loyalist, its convenor.

Advertisement

Karra has also been made chairman of the party’s UT political affairs committee, which has, among others, former Union minister Prof Saifudfin Soz as its member. Soz has been made chairman of the manifesto committee and senior advocate M K Bhardwaj its vice-chairman.

Significantly, Vikar Rasool and Raman Bhalla, both former ministers and two-time MLAs from Banihal and Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituencies, respectively, come from Jammu region, and this is the first time in Congress’s history in J&K that both its president and working president are from Jammu. The move is expected to step up infighting and widen the wedge between party leaders based in Jammu and those in the Valley.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 02:29:37 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?
Explained

Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’

Premium
In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement