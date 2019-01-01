Ghazipur: Villagers allege police barged into Dalit homes, damaged property

A day after police raided the houses of members of Nishad community and allegedly knocked down doors and damaged property, locals alleged that another team barged into the houses of Dalits at Chakfarid village in Ghazipur district Sunday night and created ruckus.

The police raid on Chakfarid village came in connection with the death of head constable Suresh Pratap Vats, who was killed on Saturday when a mob attacked a police vehicle as police tried to control protesters belonging to the Nishad Party.

Chakfarid village is less than 1 km from where Vats was killed. IG Varanasi (range) Vijay Singh Meena on Monday said that 27 people have been arrested so far in connection with Vats’s death.

Locals alleged that while the police raid was confined to the houses of Nishads and washermen on Saturday, policemen on Sunday barged into the houses of Dalits and damaged their property. The police personnel also allegedly threatened the women with consequences if they helped the men hide from the police, the villagers alleged.

“On Sunday around 8 pm, policemen arrived at the village in six vehicles. They first created a ruckus at the Nishad basti. I had just finished my dinner and was about to go to bed when I got to know about this. I hid on the terrace. Minutes later, several policemen entered my house and started asking my 55-year-old mother about the male members of the family. They also forcibly entered the room of my sister-in-law looking for other family members,” alleged Bittu Kumar (23), a resident of Dalit basti.

Some villagers have also alleged that Dalits have fleed their homes fearing police atrocities. Denying allegations of police harassing the villagers, IG Varanasi (range) said that he would look into the complaints of police breaking doors and damaging property. He also denied that police have arrested those who were not involved in Saturday’s incident.